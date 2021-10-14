UrduPoint.com

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying results - collated

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday of 2022 World Cup qualifying in the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region: At Columbus, Ohio United States 2 (Dest 25, Moreira 66-og) Costa Rica 1 (Fuller 1) At Toronto Canada 4 ((Murillo 28-og, Davies 66, Buchanan 71, David 78) Panama 1 (Blackburn 5) At San Pedro Sula Honduras 0 Jamaica 2 (Roofe 38, Fisher 79) Playing laterAt San SalvadorEl Salvador 0 Mexico 2 (Moreno 30, Jimenez 90+3-pen)

Related Topics

World Canada Salvador Toronto San Pedro Sula Buchanan San David Columbus Panama Jamaica United States Costa Rica Mexico Honduras

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 239.14 million

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th October 2021

2 hours ago
 New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly en ..

New energy economy emerging but not yet quickly enough to reach net zero by 2050 ..

9 hours ago
 TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart life ..

TDRA to showcase innovative projects on smart lifestyle in the UAE at GITEX Tech ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest ..

Abu Dhabi International Boat Show exhibits latest innovations in marine sports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.