Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifying Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:40 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Wednesday of 2022 World Cup qualifying in the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region: At Columbus, Ohio United States 2 (Dest 25, Moreira 66-og) Costa Rica 1 (Fuller 1) At Toronto Canada 4 ((Murillo 28-og, Davies 66, Buchanan 71, David 78) Panama 1 (Blackburn 5) At San Pedro Sula Honduras 0 Jamaica 2 (Roofe 38, Fisher 79) Playing laterAt San SalvadorEl Salvador 0 Mexico 2 (Moreno 30, Jimenez 90+3-pen)