Football: CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying table

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Standings in 2022 World Cup qualifying for the North and Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, against points): United States 7 4 2 1 11 4 14 Mexico 7 4 2 1 10 5 14 Canada 7 3 4 0 11 4 13 Panama 7 3 2 2 9 8 11 Costa Rica 7 1 3 3 4 6 6 Jamaica 7 1 3 3 5 9 6Salvador 7 1 3 3 3 8 6Honduras 7 0 3 4 4 13 3