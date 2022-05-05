Football: CONCACAF Champions League result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :result of CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday: Final, second leg At SeattleSeattle Sounders (USA) 3 (Ruidiaz 45, 80, Lodeiro 88) Pumas UNAM (MEX) 0Seattle win 5-2 on aggregate