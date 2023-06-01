Football: CONCACAF Champions League result

León, Mexico, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :result from first leg of CONCACAF Champions League final on Wednesday: First leg Leon (MEX) 2 (Tesillo 8, Mena 45+5-pen) Los Angeles FC (USA) 1 (Bouanga 90+6) H-t: 2-0 Second legJune 4Los Angeles FC v Leon