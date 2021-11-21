- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Football: Copa Sudamericana Final Result
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 08:50 AM
Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Copa Sudamericana final result on Saturday: In MontevideoAthletico Paranaense 1 (Nikao 29) Bragantino 0
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021
Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..
Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole
Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom
Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix
Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
France claim 'incredible' record win over All Blacks1 minute ago
-
Zverev ends Djokovic's record bid to reach ATP Finals showpiece1 minute ago
-
600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico: authorities1 minute ago
-
Barca edge past Espanyol to give Xavi debut victory as coach1 minute ago
-
France claim 'magnificent' record win over All Blacks1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Paranaense win all-Brazilian final to claim Copa Sudamericana2 minutes ago
-
Vlahovic ends Milan's unbeaten run, Bonucci fires Juve to Lazio win2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Zverev beats Djokovic to set up Medvedev final in Turin2 minutes ago
-
China should provide 'verifiable evidence' on tennis star's whereabouts: UK2 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.