Football-crazy Nigeria aims for Olympic glory in basketball

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Football has always been Nigeria's favourite sport with a historic Olympic gold the pinnacle of its success, but the country now eyes basketball for glory at the Tokyo Games.

The West African nation of 210 million people made history 25 years ago when their football team struck gold in Atlanta at the expense of top-rated Argentina, the first Olympic title won by an African team.

But for the Tokyo Games, both the men and women's football teams failed to qualify, with medal hopes shifting to other sports including the men's basketball team, as 'D'Tigers' carry the nation's aspirations following some shock results in the lead-up to the Olympics.

Ranked 22nd in the world, Nigeria upset a United States team featuring NBA stars like Kevin Durant 90-87, having been blown away 156-73 by the same opponents at London 2012.

The Nigerians also stunned world No.4 Argentina 94-71 in another warm-up game for Tokyo.

"We have not won anything yet, but I have a feeling I can uplift a whole continent," said 51-year-old coach Mike Brown, formerly in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We are not going for the experience, we're going to Tokyo to win," he said.

"This morale-boosting performance on the eve of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics is a positive signal that Team Nigeria will achieve podium finishes at the Games," added Nigeria's sports minister Sunday Dare.

"I am delighted with the progress our athletes are making in their respective sports and I strongly believe we will have many of our athletes in strong medal positions at this Olympics and future international global events." Like the Nigeria football team, the 'D'Tigers' squad is dominated by players from the diaspora who play in the NBA.

They have strength in depth at each position, with Miami Heat trio Gabe Vincent, Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala on the roster, along with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Detroit Pistons center Jahlil Okafor.

Against the USA, Vincent scored 21 points while Israel-based Caleb Agada pitched in with 17 as Nigeria became the first African nation to beat the 15-time Olympic champions.

"It gives all of us the confidence to go out there and perform at a high level just like we did against USA and Argentina," said Okafor.

"The message is to take care of business and avoid any let-down."