Football: English Championship Result
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Friday: Coventry 3 Reading 2 Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated):Bristol City v Norwich (1230), Barnsley v Watford, Bournemouth v Derby, Luton v Brentford, Middlesbrough v Nottm Forest, Millwall v Huddersfield, Preston v Birmingham, QPR v Cardiff, Stoke v Rotherham, Swansea v Blackburn, Wycombe v Sheff Wed