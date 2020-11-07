Football: English Championship Result
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:30 AM
London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Friday: Cardiff 0 Bristol City 1 Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)Birmingham v Bournemouth, Blackburn v QPR, Brentford v Middlesbrough, Derby v Barnsley, Huddersfield v Luton, Norwich v Swansea, Nottingham Forest v Wycombe, Reading v Stoke (1230), Rotherham v Preston, Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall, Watford v Coventry