Football: English Championship Result

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :English Championship result on Friday, the opening day of the 2022/23 season: Huddersfield 0 Burnley 1 Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated) Blackburn v QPR Blackpool v Reading Cardiff v Norwich Hull v Bristol City Luton v Birmingham Middlesbrough v West Brom (1630 GMT) Millwall v Stoke Rotherham v Swansea Wigan v Preston Sunday Sunderland v Coventry (1100 GMT) MondayWatford v Sheffield United (1900 GMT)

