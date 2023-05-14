- Home
Football: English Championship Result
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 06:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :English Championship result on Sunday: Play-off semi-final first leg Coventry 0 Middlesbrough 0 Played SaturdayPlay-off semi-final first legSunderland 2 Luton 1
