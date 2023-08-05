Open Menu

Football: English Championship Result

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Football: English Championship result

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship result on Friday, the opening day of the 2023-24 season: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Southampton 2 Playing Saturday Blackburn v West Brom, Bristol City v Preston, Middlesbrough v Millwall, Norwich v Hull, Plymouth v Huddersfield, Stoke v Rotherham, Swansea v Birmingham, Watford v QPR Playing SundayLeicester v Coventry, Leeds v Cardiff, Sunderland v Ipswich

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Sheffield Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2023

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2023

1 hour ago
 New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

9 hours ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

10 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

10 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

10 hours ago
Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

10 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

10 hours ago
 Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

10 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous