Football: English Championship Result
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 09:10 AM
London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship result on Friday, the opening day of the 2023-24 season: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Southampton 2 Playing Saturday Blackburn v West Brom, Bristol City v Preston, Middlesbrough v Millwall, Norwich v Hull, Plymouth v Huddersfield, Stoke v Rotherham, Swansea v Birmingham, Watford v QPR Playing SundayLeicester v Coventry, Leeds v Cardiff, Sunderland v Ipswich