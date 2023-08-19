Football: English Championship Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship result on Friday: Leeds 1 West Brom 1 Playing Saturday Blackburn v Hull, Bristol City v Birmingham, Leicester v Cardiff, Middlesbrough v Huddersfield, Plymouth v Southampton, QPR v Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday v Preston, Stoke v Watford, Sunderland v Rotherham, Swansea v Coventry Playing SundayNorwich v Millwall (1100 GMT)