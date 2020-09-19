Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:00 AM
London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Friday: Coventry City 3 QPR 2 Playing Saturday: (1400 unless stated): Blackburn v Wycombe, Brentford v Huddersfield, Luton v Derby, Middlesbrough v Bournemouth, Norwich v Preston, Nottm Forest v Cardiff (1130), Reading v Barnsley, Rotherham v Millwall, Sheff Wed v Watford, Stoke v Bristol City, Swansea v Birmingham