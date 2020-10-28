Football: English Championship Results
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Tuesday: Barnsley 3 QPR 0 Blackburn 2 Reading 4 Brentford 1 Norwich 1 Middlesbrough 2 Coventry 0 Swansea 2 Stoke 0 Wycombe 1 Watford 1 Playing Wednesday (1945 GMT unless stated)Preston v Milwall (1900), Birmingham v Huddersfield, Bournemouth v Bristol, Derby v Cardiff, Luton v Nottingham Forest, Rotherham v Sheffield Wednesday