Football: English Championship Results
Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 AM
London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Tuesday: Brentford 1 Swansea 1 Huddersfield 1 Bristol City 2 Norwich 0 Millwall 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bournemouth 0 Blackburn 0 Middlesbrough 0 Cardiff 3 Barnsley 0 Playing WednesdayReading v Preston, Watford v Stoke City, Birmingham City v Wycombe, Derby v QPR, Nottingham Forest v Coventry City, Rotherham United v Luton Town