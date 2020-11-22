Football: English Championship Results
Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Bournemouth 4 Reading 2 Barnsley 2 Nottingham Forest 0 Bristol City 1 Derby 0 Luton 1 Blackburn 1 Middlesbrough 0 Norwich 1 Millwall 1 Cardiff 1 Preston 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 QPR 1 Watford 1 Stoke 4 Huddersfield 3 Swansea 1 Rotherham 0 Wycombe 0 Brentford 0 Played FridayCoventry 0 Birmingham 0