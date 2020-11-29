Football: English Championship Results
Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:30 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Sunday: Nottingham Forest 0 Swansea 1 Played Saturday Birmingham 0 Millwall 0 Blackburn 2 Barnsley 1 Cardiff 4 Luton 0 Derby 1 Wycombe 1 Huddersfield 3 Middlesbrough 2 Norwich 1 Coventry 1 Reading 3 Bristol City 1 Rotherham 2 Bournemouth 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Stoke 0 Watford 4 Preston 1 Played FridayBrentford 2 QPR 1