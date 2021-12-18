Football: English Championship Results
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :English Championship result on Friday: Barnsley 0 West Brom 0 Playing Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated) Middlesbrough v Bournemouth (1230), Blackburn v Birmingham, Blackpool v Peterborough, Bristol City v Huddersfield, Nottm Forest v Hull.
Postponed: Cardiff v Derby, Millwall v Preston, Coventry v Stoke, QPR v Swansea, Reading v Luton Playing MondayFulham v Sheffield United (1945 GMT)