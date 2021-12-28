Football: English Championship Results
Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Monday: Derby 1 West Brom 0 QPR 0 Bournemouth 1 Played Sunday Huddersfield 3 Blackpool 2 Middlesbrough 2 Nottingham Forest 0 Postponed (all due to coronavirus)Barnsley v Stoke, Cardiff v Coventry, Fulham v Birmingham, Hull v Blackburn, Luton v Bristol City, Millwall v Swansea, Peterborough v Reading, Preston v Sheffield United