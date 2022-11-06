Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 12:00 AM
London, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Blackburn Rovers 1 Huddersfield Town 0 Blackpool 0 Luton Town 1 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 1 Millwall 0 Hull City 0 QPR 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Rotherham United 1 Norwich City 2 Sheffield United 5 Burnley 2 Stoke City 1 Birmingham City 2 Sunderland 0 Cardiff City 1 Swansea 2 Wigan Athletic 2 Watford 0 Coventry City 1 Played FridayReading 1 Preston North End 2