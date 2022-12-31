- Home
Football: English Championship Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Championship results on Friday: Birmingham 0 Hull 1 Norwich 1 Reading 1Stoke 0 Burnley 1Swansea 4 Watford 0
