Football: English Championship results

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :English Championship results on Sunday: Blackburn 1 Cardiff 0 Playing later (all 1500 GMT) Blackpool v Sunderland Coventry v Bristol City Huddersfield v Luton Millwall v Rotherham Playing Monday (1500 GMT unless stated)Birmingham v Middlesbrough, Norwich v Watford, Stoke v Preston, Swansea v Burnley, West Brom v Reading, Wigan v Hull, QPR v Sheffield United (2000)