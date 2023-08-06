Football: English Championship Results
London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship results on Sunday: Leicester 2 Coventry 1 Leeds 2 Cardiff 2 Sunderland 1 Ipswich 2 Played Saturday Blackburn 2 West Brom 1 Bristol City 1 Preston 1 Middlesbrough 0 Millwall 1 Norwich 2 Hull 1 Plymouth 3 Huddersfield 1 Stoke 4 Rotherham 1 Swansea 1 Birmingham 1 Watford 4 QPR 0 Played FridaySheffield Wednesday 1 Southampton 2