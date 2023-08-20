Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Plymouth 1 Southampton 2 Playing later (1400 GMT) Blackburn v Hull, Bristol City v Birmingham, Leicester v Cardiff, Middlesbrough v Huddersfield, QPR v Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday v Preston, Stoke v Watford, Sunderland v Rotherham, Swansea v Coventry Played Friday Leeds 1 West Brom 1 Playing SundayNorwich v Millwall (1100 GMT)