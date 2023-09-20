Football: English Championship Results
English Championship results on Tuesday: Cardiff 3 Coventry 2 Preston 2 Birmingham 1 QPR 1 Swansea 1 Bristol City 4 Plymouth 1 Southampton 0 Ipswich 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 Middlesbrough 1 Playing WednesdayWatford v West Brom, Blackburn v Sunderland, Huddersfield v Stoke, Hull v Leeds, Millwall v Rotherham, Norwich v Leicester