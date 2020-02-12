Football: English Championship results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Tuesday: Barnsley 0 Birmingham 1 Blackburn 3 Hull 0 Brentford 1 Leeds 1 Nottingham Forest 0 Charlton 1 Swansea 0 QPR 0 Wigan 2 Middlesbrough 2 Playing WednesdayBristol City v Derby, Huddersfield v Cardiff, Luton v Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall v Fulham (all 1945GMT), Reading v West Brom, Stoke v Preston (both 2000GMT)