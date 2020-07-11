UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Results

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Football: English Championship results

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 0 Wigan 0 Blackburn 1 West Brom 1 Charlton 0 Reading 1 Derby 1 Brentford 3 Hull 0 Millwall 1 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 3 Preston 1 Nottingham Forest 1 QPR 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3 Played Friday Huddersfield 0 Luton 2 Fulham 2 Cardiff 0 Playing Sunday (both 1230 GMT)Stoke v Birmingham, Swansea v Leeds

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Swansea Reading Sheffield Middlesbrough Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff Birmingham Sunday

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

8 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi calls for preservation of cultural ..

23 minutes ago

ICA to resume work from Sunday

1 hour ago

Emirates announces repatriation flights to India

2 hours ago

Nearly 300 wildfires in Siberia amid record warm w ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders express solidarity with Attai's f ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.