Football: English Championship Results
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 09:20 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship results on Saturday: Barnsley 0 Wigan 0 Blackburn 1 West Brom 1 Charlton 0 Reading 1 Derby 1 Brentford 3 Hull 0 Millwall 1 Middlesbrough 1 Bristol City 3 Preston 1 Nottingham Forest 1 QPR 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3 Played Friday Huddersfield 0 Luton 2 Fulham 2 Cardiff 0 Playing Sunday (both 1230 GMT)Stoke v Birmingham, Swansea v Leeds