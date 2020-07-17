Football: English Championship Results
Fri 17th July 2020
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :English Championship result on Thursday: Leeds 1 Barnsley 0 Played Wednesday Birmingham 1 Charlton 1 Brentford 1 Preston 0 Bristol City 1 Stoke 1 Nottingham Forest 2 Swansea 2 Played Tuesday West Brom 0 Fulham 0 Wigan 8 Hull 0 Reading 1 Middlesbrough 2 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Huddersfield 0 Luton 1 QPR 1Millwall 1 Blackburn 0Cardiff 2 Derby 1