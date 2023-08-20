Football: English Championship Results -- Collated
Published August 20, 2023
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Collated English Championship results on Saturday: Blackburn 1 Hull 2 Bristol City 0 Birmingham 2 Leicester 2 Cardiff 1 Middlesbrough 1 Huddersfield 1 Plymouth 1 Southampton 2 QPR 0 Ipswich 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0 Preston 1 Stoke 1 Watford 0 Sunderland 2 Rotherham 1 Swansea 1 Coventry 1 Played Friday Leeds 1 West Brom 1 Playing SundayNorwich v Millwall (1100 GMT)