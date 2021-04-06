Football: English Championship Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:20 AM
London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Collated English Championship results on Monday: Blackburn Rovers 0 Bournemouth 2 Coventry City 3 Bristol City 1 Luton Town 1 Barnsley 2 Middlesbrough 1 Watford 1 Nottingham Forest 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Reading 3 Derby County 1 Rotherham United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Stoke City 1 Millwall 2Swansea City 0 Preston North End 1Sheffield Wednesday 5 Cardiff City 0