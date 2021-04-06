UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Championship results - collated

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Collated English Championship results on Monday: Blackburn Rovers 0 Bournemouth 2 Coventry City 3 Bristol City 1 Luton Town 1 Barnsley 2 Middlesbrough 1 Watford 1 Nottingham Forest 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Reading 3 Derby County 1 Rotherham United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 3 Stoke City 1 Millwall 2Swansea City 0 Preston North End 1Sheffield Wednesday 5 Cardiff City 0

Related Topics

Rangers Derby Bristol Bournemouth Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Luton Nottingham Stoke Cardiff

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

39 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

1 hour ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

2 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

3 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.