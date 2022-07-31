Football: English Championship results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Collated English Championship results on Saturday on the first weekend of the 2022/23 season: Blackburn 1 QPR 0 Blackpool 1 Reading 0 Cardiff 1 Norwich 0 Hull 2 Bristol City 1 Luton 0 Birmingham 0 Middlesbrough 1 West Brom 1 Millwall 2 Stoke 0 Rotherham 1 Swansea 1 Wigan 0 Preston 0 Sunday Sunderland v Coventry (1100 GMT) Monday Watford v Sheffield United (1900 GMT) Played FridayHuddersfield 0 Burnley 1