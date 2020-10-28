Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Reading 8 7 1 0 15 3 22 Swansea 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 Watford 8 4 3 1 8 4 15 Bristol City 7 4 2 1 11 6 14 Norwich 8 4 2 2 9 7 14 Bournemouth 7 3 4 0 10 6 13 Middlesbrough 8 3 4 1 8 5 13 Millwall 7 3 3 1 8 5 12 Stoke 8 3 3 2 9 9 12 Luton Town 7 4 0 3 6 6 12 Brentford 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 Blackburn 8 3 1 4 18 11 10 Preston 7 3 1 3 10 8 10 Huddersfield 7 3 1 3 6 8 10 Cardiff 7 2 3 2 6 6 9 Barnsley 8 1 4 3 9 10 7 Birmingham 7 1 4 2 3 4 7 QPR 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 Rotherham 7 1 3 3 5 9 6 Nottingham Forest 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 Coventry 8 1 2 5 6 16 5 Derby 7 1 1 5 3 11 4 Wycombe 8 0 1 7 3 16 1 Sheffield Wednesday 7 2 2 3 5 6 -4 Note: Sheff Wed deducted 12 points for breach of regulations