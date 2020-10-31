Football: English Championship table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Reading 9 7 1 1 17 6 22 Bournemouth 8 4 4 0 11 6 16 Millwall 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 Swansea 8 4 3 1 10 5 15 Watford 8 4 3 1 8 4 15 Bristol City 8 4 2 2 11 7 14 Norwich 8 4 2 2 9 7 14 Middlesbrough 8 3 4 1 8 5 13 Luton Town 8 4 1 3 7 7 13 Stoke 8 3 3 2 9 9 12 Brentford 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 Blackburn 8 3 1 4 18 11 10 Preston 8 3 1 4 10 10 10 Cardiff 8 2 4 2 7 7 10 Birmingham 8 2 4 2 5 5 10 Huddersfield 8 3 1 4 7 10 10 Rotherham 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 Coventry 9 2 2 5 9 18 8 Barnsley 8 1 4 3 9 10 7 QPR 8 1 4 3 6 10 7 Nottm Forest 8 1 3 4 5 10 6 Derby 8 1 2 5 4 12 5 Wycombe 8 0 1 7 3 16 1 Sheff Wed 8 2 2 4 5 9 -4 Note: Sheff Wed deducted 12 points for breach of regulations