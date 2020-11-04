Football: English Championship table

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Reading 9 7 1 1 17 6 22 Swansea 10 5 4 1 13 6 19 ---------------------------------------------- Norwich 10 5 3 2 12 8 18 Bournemouth 10 4 5 1 12 8 17 Middlesbrough 10 4 5 1 9 5 17 Bristol City 10 5 2 3 14 11 17 ---------------------------------------------- Millwall 10 4 4 2 10 8 16 Brentford 10 4 3 3 17 12 15 Watford 9 4 3 2 8 5 15 Stoke 9 4 3 2 10 9 15 Cardiff 10 3 4 3 12 10 13 Birmingham 9 3 4 2 7 6 13 Huddersfield 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 Luton 9 4 1 4 7 10 13 Blackburn 10 3 2 5 18 13 11 Preston 9 3 1 5 11 12 10 Barnsley 10 2 4 4 10 13 10 QPR 9 2 4 3 9 12 10 Rotherham 9 2 3 4 8 10 9 Coventry 9 2 2 5 9 18 8 Nottm Forest 9 1 3 5 5 11 6 ---------------------------------------------- Derby 9 1 3 5 5 13 6 Wycombe 9 1 1 7 4 16 4 Sheff Wed 10 3 2 5 6 10 -1* *Sheff Wed deducted 12 points for breach of financial fair play regulations