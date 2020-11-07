UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Reading 10 7 1 2 17 9 22 Bristol City 11 6 2 3 15 11 20 Swansea 10 5 4 1 13 6 19 Norwich 10 5 3 2 12 8 18 Watford 10 5 3 2 11 7 18 Bournemouth 10 4 5 1 12 8 17 Middlesbrough 10 4 5 1 9 5 17 Millwall 10 4 4 2 10 8 16 Luton 10 5 1 4 8 10 16 Brentford 10 4 3 3 17 12 15 Stoke 10 4 3 3 12 12 15 Preston 10 4 1 5 14 12 13 Cardiff 11 3 4 4 12 11 13 Birmingham 10 3 4 3 8 8 13 Huddersfield 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 QPR 10 3 4 3 10 12 13 Blackburn 10 3 2 5 18 13 11 Barnsley 10 2 4 4 10 13 10 Rotherham 10 2 3 5 8 11 9 Nottm Forest 10 2 3 5 7 12 9 Coventry 10 2 2 6 10 20 8 Wycombe 10 2 1 7 6 17 7 Derby 10 1 3 6 5 14 6Sheff Wed 10 3 2 5 6 10 5Note: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulations

