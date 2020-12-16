UrduPoint.com
Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:51 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :English Championship table after Tuesday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bournemouth 19 10 7 2 35 16 37 Norwich 18 11 4 3 25 17 37 Watford 19 9 7 3 23 13 34 Swansea 18 9 6 3 21 10 33 Reading 18 10 3 5 28 21 33 Brentford 19 8 8 3 28 17 32 Stoke 19 8 6 5 24 20 30 Bristol City 19 9 3 7 20 20 30 Barnsley 19 8 4 7 23 24 28 Middlesbrough 18 7 6 5 19 14 27 Cardiff 18 7 5 6 23 16 26 Luton 18 7 5 6 17 20 26 Blackburn 18 7 4 7 32 22 25 Millwall 19 5 9 5 16 17 24 Huddersfield 18 7 3 8 22 27 24 Preston 19 7 2 10 26 30 23 Birmingham 18 5 7 6 14 16 22 Coventry 18 5 6 7 20 27 21 QPR 19 4 7 8 18 26 19 Rotherham 18 4 4 10 17 25 16 Nottm Forest 19 4 4 11 13 24 16 Derby 18 2 7 9 8 22 13 Wycombe 19 2 5 12 11 28 11 Sheff Wed 19 3 6 10 10 21 9* *Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulations

