UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Football: English Championship Table

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Norwich 39 25 9 5 57 28 84 Watford 40 23 10 7 57 27 79 ---------------------------------------------- Brentford 38 19 12 7 66 40 69 Swansea 39 20 9 10 45 31 69 Barnsley 40 20 8 12 52 44 68 Reading 40 19 9 12 56 43 66 ---------------------------------------------- Bournemouth 39 18 11 10 60 38 65 Cardiff 40 16 10 14 55 43 58 Millwall 40 14 16 10 41 37 58 Middlesbrough 40 16 9 15 48 43 57 Stoke 40 14 13 13 45 44 55 QPR 39 14 11 14 43 46 53 Luton 39 14 8 17 32 45 50 Bristol City 40 15 4 21 40 55 49 Nottm Forest 40 12 12 16 34 39 48 Preston North End 40 14 6 20 41 50 48 Blackburn 40 12 10 18 50 45 46 Huddersfield 38 11 10 17 42 53 43 Derby 40 11 10 19 30 45 43 Coventry 39 10 12 17 35 52 42 Birmingham 39 10 11 18 29 50 41 ---------------------------------------------- Rotherham 36 10 5 21 38 51 35 Sheff Wed 39 11 8 20 33 48 35 Wycombe 40 8 9 23 29 61 33 Notes: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulationsTop two promoted automatically, third to six in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Derby Bristol Bournemouth Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

47 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

1 hour ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

2 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

3 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.