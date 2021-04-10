Football: English Championship table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Norwich 40 26 9 5 64 28 87 Watford 41 24 10 7 59 27 82 ---------------------------- Brentford 39 19 13 7 66 40 70 Swansea 39 20 9 10 45 31 69 Barnsley 40 20 8 12 52 44 68 Reading 41 19 9 13 56 45 66 ---------------------------- Bournemouth 39 18 11 10 60 38 65 Cardiff 40 16 10 14 55 43 58 Millwall 40 14 16 10 41 37 58 Middlesbrough 40 16 9 15 48 43 57 Stoke 40 14 13 13 45 44 55 QPR 39 14 11 14 43 46 53 Luton 39 14 8 17 32 45 50 Bristol City 40 15 4 21 40 55 49 Nottm Forest 40 12 12 16 34 39 48 Preston 40 14 6 20 41 50 48 Blackburn 40 12 10 18 50 45 46 Derby 40 11 10 19 30 45 43 Huddersfield 39 11 10 18 42 60 43 Coventry 39 10 12 17 35 52 42 Birmingham 40 10 12 18 29 50 42 ------------------------------- Rotherham 36 10 5 21 38 51 35 Sheff Wed 39 11 8 20 33 48 35 Wycombe 40 8 9 23 29 61 33 Notes: Sheff Wed deducted 6 points for breach of regulationsTop two promoted automatically, third to six in play-offs, bottom three relegated