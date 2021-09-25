Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:40 AM
London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): West Brom 9 5 4 0 16 8 19 Coventry 9 6 1 2 12 6 19 Bournemouth 8 5 3 0 14 6 18 Fulham 8 5 1 2 18 7 16 Stoke 8 4 2 2 11 10 14 Blackburn 8 3 4 1 11 8 13 Huddersfield 8 4 1 3 13 11 13 QPR 9 3 3 3 17 14 12 Bristol City 8 3 3 2 10 9 12 Cardiff 8 3 2 3 11 9 11 Birmingham 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 Luton 8 2 4 2 12 14 10 Reading 8 3 1 4 15 18 10 Sheff Utd 8 2 3 3 12 12 9 Middlesbrough 8 2 3 3 9 10 9 Preston 8 2 3 3 9 11 9 Millwall 8 1 5 2 8 10 8 Barnsley 8 1 5 2 6 9 8 Blackpool 8 2 2 4 7 12 8 Swansea 8 1 4 3 7 11 7 Peterborough 9 2 1 6 10 20 7 Hull 8 1 2 5 5 12 5 Nottm Forest 8 1 1 6 7 12 4 Derby 8 2 4 2 6 7 -2 Note: Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration