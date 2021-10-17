Football: English Championship table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bournemouth 12 8 4 0 20 8 28 West Brom 12 7 4 1 21 9 25 Fulham 12 7 2 3 27 14 23 Coventry 12 7 2 3 18 14 23 Stoke 12 6 3 3 16 13 21 Huddersfield 12 6 2 4 18 14 20 Reading 12 6 1 5 18 19 19 QPR 12 5 3 4 23 20 18 Blackburn 12 4 5 3 21 16 17 Luton 12 4 5 3 20 16 17 Bristol City 12 4 4 4 14 15 16 Middlesbrough 12 4 3 5 13 13 15 Sheff Utd 12 4 3 5 16 17 15 Millwall 12 3 6 3 11 13 15 Blackpool 12 4 3 5 12 16 15 Nottm Forest 12 4 2 6 16 15 14 Swansea 12 3 5 4 12 14 14 Preston 12 2 6 4 12 15 12 Birmingham 12 3 3 6 10 16 12 Cardiff 12 3 2 7 12 22 11 Hull 12 2 3 7 8 17 9 Barnsley 12 1 5 6 7 15 8 Peterborough 12 2 2 8 12 25 8Derby 12 3 6 3 7 8 3Note: Derby deducted 12 points for entering administration

