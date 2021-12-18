Football: English Championship table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Fulham 22 13 6 3 51 18 45 Bournemouth 22 12 7 3 37 19 43 West Brom 23 11 8 4 30 17 41 Blackburn 22 11 6 5 37 27 39 QPR 21 10 5 6 33 27 35 Stoke 22 10 5 7 26 21 35 Coventry 22 9 7 6 29 26 34 Nottm Forest 22 8 7 7 30 24 31 Middlesbrough 22 8 6 8 24 23 30 Huddersfield 22 8 6 8 25 25 30 Millwall 22 7 9 6 24 24 30 Luton 22 7 8 7 31 27 29 Sheff Utd 21 8 5 8 28 28 29 Preston 22 7 7 8 24 28 28 Birmingham 22 7 6 9 22 26 27 Swansea 22 7 6 9 26 31 27 Blackpool 22 7 6 9 20 26 27 Bristol City 22 7 6 9 24 32 27 Hull 22 6 5 11 19 26 23 Cardiff 22 6 4 12 25 39 22 Reading 22 8 3 11 27 34 21 Peterborough 22 5 4 13 19 41 19 Barnsley 23 2 8 13 15 34 14 Derby 22 5 10 7 18 21 4Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and deducted 9 points for breaching financial rules

