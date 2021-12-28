UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :English Championship table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bournemouth 24 13 7 4 38 20 46 Fulham 23 13 6 4 51 19 45 Blackburn 23 12 6 5 41 27 42 West Brom 24 11 8 5 30 18 41 Middlesbrough 24 10 6 8 27 23 36 Huddersfield 24 10 6 8 31 29 36 QPR 22 10 5 7 33 28 35 Stoke 22 10 5 7 26 21 35 Nottm Forest 24 9 7 8 32 27 34 Coventry 22 9 7 6 29 26 34 Sheff Utd 22 9 5 8 29 28 32 Millwall 22 7 9 6 24 24 30 Blackpool 24 8 6 10 25 30 30 Luton 22 7 8 7 31 27 29 Preston 22 7 7 8 24 28 28 Swansea 22 7 6 9 26 31 27 Birmingham 23 7 6 10 22 30 27 Bristol City 23 7 6 10 26 35 27 Hull 23 6 5 12 20 28 23 Cardiff 22 6 4 12 25 39 22 Reading 22 8 3 11 27 34 21 Peterborough 23 5 4 14 20 44 19 Barnsley 23 2 8 13 15 34 14 Derby 23 6 10 7 19 21 7Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rules

