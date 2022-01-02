UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Bournemouth 25 14 7 4 41 20 49 Fulham 23 13 6 4 51 19 45 Blackburn 24 13 6 5 43 28 45 West Brom 24 11 8 5 30 18 41 Middlesbrough 25 11 6 8 29 24 39 Huddersfield 25 11 6 8 32 29 39 QPR 23 11 5 7 35 29 38 Stoke 23 10 5 8 27 23 35 Nottm Forest 25 9 7 9 32 28 34 Coventry 23 9 7 7 29 27 34 Millwall 23 8 9 6 25 24 33 Blackpool 26 9 6 11 27 32 33 Sheff Utd 22 9 5 8 29 28 32 Luton 22 7 8 7 31 27 29 Preston 22 7 7 8 24 28 28 Swansea 22 7 6 9 26 31 27 Birmingham 23 7 6 10 22 30 27 Bristol City 24 7 6 11 27 37 27 Hull 24 6 5 13 20 29 23 Cardiff 23 6 4 13 25 42 22 Reading 22 8 3 11 27 34 21 Peterborough 23 5 4 14 20 44 19 Barnsley 24 2 8 14 16 36 14 Derby 24 7 10 7 21 22 10Note: Reading deducted 6 points for breaching financial rulesDerby deducted 12 points for entering administration and 9 points for breaching financial rules

More Stories From Miscellaneous

