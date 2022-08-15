Football: English Championship Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Blackburn 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 Hull 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 Watford 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 Millwall 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 Cardiff 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Sunderland 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 Preston 3 1 2 0 1 0 5 Rotherham 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 Sheff Utd 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 QPR 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 Burnley 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Birmingham 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 Swansea 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 Huddersfield 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 Wigan 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 Stoke 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 Blackpool 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Reading 3 1 0 2 2 6 3 Middlesbrough 3 0 2 1 5 6 2 West Brom 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 Luton 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 Coventry 2 0 1 1 3 4 1Bristol City 3 0 1 2 4 6 1Norwich 3 0 1 2 2 4 1