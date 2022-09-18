Football: English Championship table

UrduPoint.com

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sheff Utd 10 7 2 1 19 5 23 Norwich 10 6 2 2 16 9 20 Reading 10 6 0 4 10 14 18 Burnley 10 4 5 1 17 10 17 Sunderland 10 4 3 3 16 11 15 QPR 10 4 3 3 14 11 15 Blackburn 10 5 0 5 11 13 15 Rotherham 9 3 5 1 12 6 14 Bristol City 10 4 2 4 19 16 14 Watford 10 3 5 2 11 11 14 Luton 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 Wigan 9 3 4 2 9 11 13 Millwall 10 4 1 5 11 14 13 Stoke 10 3 3 4 11 11 12 Preston 10 2 6 2 3 4 12 Swansea 10 3 3 4 10 12 12 Birmingham 10 3 3 4 8 10 12 Cardiff 10 3 2 5 7 11 11 Blackpool 10 3 2 5 10 15 11 Hull 10 3 2 5 11 21 11 West Brom 10 1 7 2 15 14 10 Middlesbrough 10 2 4 4 13 15 10Huddersfield 9 2 1 6 9 13 7Coventry 7 0 3 4 7 13 3

