Football: English Championship Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 06:30 PM
London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sheff Utd 11 7 3 1 20 6 24 Norwich 11 7 2 2 17 9 23 Reading 11 7 0 4 13 15 21 Burnley 11 4 6 1 18 11 18 QPR 11 5 3 3 16 12 18 Blackburn 11 6 0 5 13 14 18 Watford 11 4 5 2 15 11 17 Sunderland 11 4 4 3 16 11 16 Luton 11 4 4 3 13 10 16 Wigan 10 4 4 2 11 11 16 Swansea 11 4 3 4 13 14 15 Rotherham 10 3 5 2 12 8 14 Bristol City 11 4 2 5 20 18 14 Preston 11 2 7 2 3 4 13 Birmingham 11 3 4 4 9 11 13 Millwall 11 4 1 6 12 16 13 Stoke 11 3 3 5 11 15 12 Cardiff 11 3 3 5 8 12 12 Blackpool 11 3 2 6 10 16 11 Hull 11 3 2 6 11 23 11 West Brom 11 1 7 3 17 17 10 Middlesbrough 11 2 4 5 13 16 10Huddersfield 10 2 1 7 10 16 7Coventry 8 1 3 4 8 13 6