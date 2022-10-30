UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 18 9 8 1 32 16 35 Blackburn 18 11 0 7 23 18 33 QPR 17 9 3 5 25 19 30 Sheff Utd 17 8 5 4 28 16 29 Norwich 18 8 4 6 26 20 28 Swansea 17 8 4 5 23 23 28 Watford 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 Millwall 17 8 2 7 22 20 26 Luton 17 6 7 4 21 19 25 Preston 18 6 7 5 13 15 25 Reading 17 8 1 8 20 25 25 Birmingham 17 6 5 6 18 15 23 Rotherham 17 5 7 5 20 20 22 Bristol City 18 6 4 8 26 27 22 Blackpool 17 6 4 7 23 26 22 Sunderland 17 5 6 6 22 21 21 Cardiff 17 6 3 8 13 19 21 Hull 17 6 2 9 20 32 20 Stoke 17 5 4 8 18 23 19 Wigan 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 Middlesbrough 17 4 5 8 20 23 17 Coventry 15 4 5 6 15 18 17Huddersfield 16 4 3 9 17 22 15West Brom 17 2 8 7 20 24 14

Related Topics

Sunderland Bristol Swansea Reading Middlesbrough Coventry Blackpool Norwich Luton Stoke Cardiff Birmingham

Recent Stories

UN in contact with Russia after Moscow halts Ukrai ..

UN in contact with Russia after Moscow halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, ci ..

16 minutes ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

28 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

28 minutes ago
 No dialogue with 'rejected foreign funded Fitna' u ..

No dialogue with 'rejected foreign funded Fitna' underway: Marriyum

29 minutes ago
 No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

No Putin-Erdogan Talk Planned Yet - Kremlin

29 minutes ago
 PHA, Honda arranged plantation activity

PHA, Honda arranged plantation activity

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.