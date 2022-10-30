Football: English Championship Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 18 9 8 1 32 16 35 Blackburn 18 11 0 7 23 18 33 QPR 17 9 3 5 25 19 30 Sheff Utd 17 8 5 4 28 16 29 Norwich 18 8 4 6 26 20 28 Swansea 17 8 4 5 23 23 28 Watford 17 7 5 5 24 20 26 Millwall 17 8 2 7 22 20 26 Luton 17 6 7 4 21 19 25 Preston 18 6 7 5 13 15 25 Reading 17 8 1 8 20 25 25 Birmingham 17 6 5 6 18 15 23 Rotherham 17 5 7 5 20 20 22 Bristol City 18 6 4 8 26 27 22 Blackpool 17 6 4 7 23 26 22 Sunderland 17 5 6 6 22 21 21 Cardiff 17 6 3 8 13 19 21 Hull 17 6 2 9 20 32 20 Stoke 17 5 4 8 18 23 19 Wigan 17 5 4 8 17 25 19 Middlesbrough 17 4 5 8 20 23 17 Coventry 15 4 5 6 15 18 17Huddersfield 16 4 3 9 17 22 15West Brom 17 2 8 7 20 24 14