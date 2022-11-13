Football: English Championship table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Sheff Utd 21 11 5 5 35 19 38 Burnley 20 10 8 2 37 23 38 Blackburn 20 12 0 8 24 19 36 Watford 21 9 6 6 28 22 33 Norwich 21 9 5 7 29 23 32 Millwall 20 9 4 7 26 22 31 QPR 21 9 4 8 26 24 31 Swansea 21 8 7 6 27 28 31 Preston 21 8 7 6 18 20 31 Luton 21 7 9 5 23 22 30 Coventry 19 8 5 6 21 18 29 Reading 21 9 2 10 23 30 29 Birmingham 21 7 7 7 23 20 28 Middlesbrough 21 7 6 8 29 26 27 Sunderland 20 7 6 7 26 23 27 Rotherham 21 6 8 7 25 26 26 Stoke 21 7 4 10 22 27 25 Bristol City 21 6 6 9 27 29 24 Cardiff 21 7 3 11 17 25 24 Hull 21 7 3 11 25 39 24 West Brom 20 5 8 7 24 24 23 Wigan 21 6 5 10 21 31 23Blackpool 21 6 4 11 24 33 22Huddersfield 20 5 4 11 19 26 19

