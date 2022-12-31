Football: English Championship table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 25 15 8 2 50 24 53 Sheff Utd 25 15 5 5 43 22 50 Blackburn 25 13 0 12 29 30 39 Sunderland 25 10 7 8 37 28 37 Watford 25 10 7 8 30 28 37 Middlesbrough 25 10 6 9 38 32 36 Norwich 25 10 6 9 32 28 36 Luton 24 9 9 6 29 25 36 Millwall 24 10 6 8 29 26 36 Reading 25 11 3 11 29 35 36 West Brom 25 9 8 8 33 26 35 Swansea 25 9 8 8 35 34 35 QPR 25 10 5 10 27 30 35 Coventry 24 9 7 8 26 25 34 Preston 25 9 7 9 23 26 34 Birmingham 25 8 8 9 26 26 32 Stoke 25 8 6 11 28 33 30 Hull 25 8 6 11 28 41 30 Bristol City 25 7 7 11 31 34 28 Cardiff 25 7 7 11 20 28 28 Rotherham 25 6 9 10 28 36 27 Huddersfield 24 7 4 13 23 30 25Blackpool 25 6 7 12 27 37 25Wigan 25 6 6 13 25 42 24

