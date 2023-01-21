UrduPoint.com

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :English Championship table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Burnley 28 18 8 2 55 26 62 Sheff Utd 28 17 6 5 48 24 57 Watford 27 12 7 8 33 28 43 Middlesbrough 27 12 6 9 42 33 42 Blackburn 27 14 0 13 30 34 42 West Brom 28 11 8 9 38 30 41 Norwich 27 11 6 10 36 29 39 Millwall 26 11 6 9 32 27 39 Luton 26 10 9 7 33 29 39 Sunderland 27 10 8 9 39 32 38 Swansea 27 10 8 9 39 37 38 QPR 27 10 7 10 30 33 37 Preston 27 10 7 10 24 30 37 Reading 27 11 4 12 31 38 37 Coventry 26 9 8 9 27 27 35 Hull 28 9 7 12 33 44 34 Bristol City 27 8 8 11 36 37 32 Birmingham 27 8 8 11 29 33 32 Rotherham 27 7 9 11 32 39 30 Stoke 27 8 6 13 29 37 30 Cardiff 27 7 8 12 21 30 29 Huddersfield 26 7 5 14 25 33 26Blackpool 27 6 8 13 28 40 26Wigan 27 6 7 14 27 47 25

